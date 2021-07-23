This Might Be a Podcast releasing compilation

This Might Be a Podcast, a They Might Be Giants fan podcast hosted by Punknews contributor Greg Simpson, is releasing a covers compilation to benefit a student of his who is going through brain cancer treatments. It is a 2-CD and download that is comprised of They Might Be Giants covers performed by a wide range of artists including Pet Symmetry, Mustard Plug, Atom & His Package, Bob Nanna of Braid, Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings, Franz Nicolay of the Hold Steady, The Doubleclicks, Corn Mo, podcaster Justin McElroy, and many more. The compilation will be released on August 13th, but you can preorder it now at the This Might Be a Podcast bandcamp. Watch a promotional video with clips below.