2 hours ago by John Gentile

Iconic Japanese punkers Gauze have released a new album. It's out today via Japan's XXX records and is called 言いたかねえけど目糞鼻糞. (That appears to translate to something like "I didn't say it"). A vinyl version is expected out this Fall. We'll let you know if more info becomes available. The band's last release was 2007's 貧乏ゆすりのリズムに乗って ("Riding on the rhythm of poverty").