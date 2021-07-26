Telethon announce album, release two new songs

Telethon have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Swim Out Past The Breakers and is due out August 20 via Take This To Heart Records. The band have also released two new songs, "Checker Drive" and "Positively Clark Street" that features Franz Nicolay on harmonica and guest vocals from Gary Louris. Telethon released Hard Pop in 2019. Check out the songs and tracklist below.