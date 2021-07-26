Attorney for Schaffer of Iced Earth says he was assaulted in jail

Earlier this year, Jon Shaffer of Iced Earth pled guilty to charges stemming from his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. As part of his plea deal, Shaffer, a member of the reactionary group the Oathkeepers, agreed to turn informant against other people that stormed the Capitol. He is awaiting sentencing, which is expected to be a 3.5-4.5 year sentence.

As part of a pre-sentencing hearing, the Court heard details as to why Shaffer had previously been transferred between jails. In the recent hearing, it was revealed that in a March hearing, Shaffer's attorney stated that Shaffer had feces thrown at him in an Indianapolis jail, and also faced death threats. These issues prompted Shaffer being transferred to a Washington, DC jail, before he was released on bail in April.