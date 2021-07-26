Fat Mikes's Punk In Drublic has announced they will be going to Pittsburgh, PA this fall. The Craft Beer & Music Festival will feature performances by NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick Of It All, Get Dead and Stolen Wheelchairs. The event will be happening on October 2nd at Sandcastle Waterpark. Tickets to the event is on sale now, click here to grab your passes.