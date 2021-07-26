On August 10, Rare Bird Lit will release Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack. The book was co-written by Leftover Crack's Brad Logan and Punknews' John Gentile. You can pre-order it right here!

Recently, the authors launched a 10 episode, limited run podcast. The program features Logan and Gentile interviewing people that contributed to the book. Interviews look at both the subjects' interaction with LoC, and their life outside of the LoC orbit.

The third episode includes an extended chat with Mikey Erg! Mikey Talks about his new album, drumming for Star Fucking Hipsters, and… Peter Frampton for some reason… you can check it out below! You can check out the Mikey Erg episode below right now!