Stuck announce EP, release “City of Police” video

by Em Moore
Chicago based post-punk band Stuck have announced that they will be releasing a new EP called Content That Makes You Feel Good. It will be out August 13 via Exploding in Sound. The band have also released a video for their first single "City of Police". The video was animated by Michael Chadwick. Stuck released Change Is Bad in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Content That Makes You Feel Good Tracklist
1. Labor Leisure
2. City of Police
3. Serf the Web
4. White Lie
5. Playpen of Dissent