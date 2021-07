, Posted by 6 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Gibson Guitars is going into the record business. Earlier this week, the guitar manufacturer announced Gibson Records, which will release recordings by artists from across the globe. The label will be headquartered in Nashville. Gibson stated that the label is a "strategic partnership" with BMG records, though the ownership/distribution arrnagement was not immediately detailed. You can see the post below.