Posted by desertburst92, Contributed by Em Moore

Fake Names have announced via Instagram that they will be releasing an EP soon. They posted a short video to their Instagram page that conains a snippet of new music and reads "EP coming soon" along with the caption "That's it. That's the post. #epitaphrecords #fakenamesofficial". Fake Names released their self-titled album in 2020 via Epitaph Records. See the post below.