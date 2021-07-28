Two new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are now up! In bonus episode #550.5 Sam and John are joined by Ricky to talk about Record Store Day part two. A story of a Record Store Day miracle is told.

Episode #551 returns to the news with Hallie, Em, Sam, and John talking about the new Linda Lindas single, the new Jackass trailer, Henry Rollins' new commercial, shooting Ramones records into space, and creepy vibes. Songs by Koyo, Miesha and the Spanks, and The Humpers are played. Listen to both episodes below.