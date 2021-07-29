Brian Gorsegner (Night Birds) working on new band

As per an instagram post, Brian Gorsegner of Night Birds is working on a new band/project. As per an instagram post, with the picture taken by Mike Hunchback, the band is writing songs and rehearsing. The new group follows Character Actor, a band Gorsegner had with Jeff Schroeck of The Ergs! and Evan Kiel ofForward to Death.

On instagram, Gorsegner stated: "Currently arguing about which Chris Elliott reference to name our band after, but having a strong feeling this band is going to rule. "