Check out a live set from Stand Still!

We’re psyched to premiere Stand Still’s live set at Silver Bullet Studios in Burlington, Connecticut.

The live session, recorded and mixed by Gregory Thomas and Chris Teti at Silver Bullet, showcases songs from Stand Still’s debut EP, “A Practice In Patience,” which is out now on DAZE/NEW MORALITY ZINE. The video production for the set was handled by Anthony Pasini who worked on the band’s music video for the song “Satellites.”

Originally recorded during the COVID lockdown, Stand Still wanted to offer their new songs with a live feel as best they could under those conditions. Even with shows back and the band gaining slots on a lot of great bills, they wanted this live set to see the light of day. The four-song set also includes a fun cover of The Movielife’s “Scary.”