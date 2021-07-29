Reagan Youth announce 2021 tour dates (US)

by Tours

Reagan Youth have announced American tour dates for this fall. They will be joined by Fat Chance on select dates. The Reagan Youth lineup is Paul Bakija, Neil P, Tibbie X, and Charlie Bonet. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 23Bowery ElectricNew York City, NY (w/Fat Chance)
Sep 24Sammy's PatioRevere, MA (w/Fat Chance, Sorry Mom, Neighborhood Shit)
Sep 25The Gas StationNew Brunswick, NJ (w/Fat Chance)
Sep 26Norfolk TaphouseNorfolk, VA (w/Fat Chance)
Sep 28WonderlandRichmond, VA (w/Fat Chance)
Sep 29The StoopColumbus, OH
Sep 30The FoundryLakewood, OH (w/Bad Batch, Church & State)
Oct 01PJ's Lager HouseDetroit, MI
Oct 02The Blind PigAnn Arbor, MI (w/Downtown Brown)
Oct 03Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Nov 03Yucca Tap RoomTempe, AZ (w/Action Hammer)
Nov 04The Dive BarLas Vegas, NV (w/Across The Street)
Nov 05Old Towne PubPasadena, CA (w/Informal Society, Stalag 13, LET RAGE)
Nov 12Willits Community CenterWillits, CA (w/INFIRMITIES, Yourmom, Legal Disaster, Kamikaze Funtime, R4ID)