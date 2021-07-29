Reagan Youth have announced American tour dates for this fall. They will be joined by Fat Chance on select dates. The Reagan Youth lineup is Paul Bakija, Neil P, Tibbie X, and Charlie Bonet. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 23
|Bowery Electric
|New York City, NY (w/Fat Chance)
|Sep 24
|Sammy's Patio
|Revere, MA (w/Fat Chance, Sorry Mom, Neighborhood Shit)
|Sep 25
|The Gas Station
|New Brunswick, NJ (w/Fat Chance)
|Sep 26
|Norfolk Taphouse
|Norfolk, VA (w/Fat Chance)
|Sep 28
|Wonderland
|Richmond, VA (w/Fat Chance)
|Sep 29
|The Stoop
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 30
|The Foundry
|Lakewood, OH (w/Bad Batch, Church & State)
|Oct 01
|PJ's Lager House
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 02
|The Blind Pig
|Ann Arbor, MI (w/Downtown Brown)
|Oct 03
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 03
|Yucca Tap Room
|Tempe, AZ (w/Action Hammer)
|Nov 04
|The Dive Bar
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Across The Street)
|Nov 05
|Old Towne Pub
|Pasadena, CA (w/Informal Society, Stalag 13, LET RAGE)
|Nov 12
|Willits Community Center
|Willits, CA (w/INFIRMITIES, Yourmom, Legal Disaster, Kamikaze Funtime, R4ID)