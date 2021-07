We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive music video for Austrian punk newcomers The Rumperts. The band will be releasing a new album titled Escapism on August 13th through Sbam Records. Today, we have the video for their opening track titled "Volcano Of Hell", featuring some delightful sock puppets. The album will be available on August 2nd for pre-order though the labels website. See below to check out "Volcano Of Hell".