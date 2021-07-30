Check out the new video by Janet Labelle!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Janet Labelle.

Labelle walks the line between classic summer of love am goodness and modern garage rock tuneage (think Carol King meets Dum Dum Girls). For her new record, Labelle recorded almost every instrument and crafted an abstract piece- On "Suddenly," there are traces of flowers-in-your-hair, but that sunny image is pulled into the modern world. It's a cool jam. Also, did we mention that she used to play with Jimmy Destri of blondie? That's cool, too!

you can check out the video for "Suddenly" below, right now!