Check out a clip from the new IDLES documentary!

Today, we are psyched to debut a clip from the new IDLES documentary!

If you don't know, IDLES are a UK band that play noise-rock with a sort of arty bend. Thier third and latest album, Ultra Mono, found the band tightening their attack and putting out a release that was mean, jagged, but also pretty catchy.

Now, they're releasing a documentary that follows their decade plus journey. Don't Go Gentle: A Film About IDLES checks out the band from their own perspective and from the perspective of their fans. The clip that we're debuting today zooms in on a fan named Connie, who talks about seeing the band for the first time.

The Worldwide VOD release date for the film is Aug 6th and the DVD/Bluray release date is August 20th. But, you can check out the clip below, right now.