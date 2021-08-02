Gustaf announce new album, release video and tour dates

Gustaf have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Audio Drags For Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. They have also released a music video for their new song "Book". The video was directed by Andrew & Matt Joffe. Gustaf will be touring the US and Europe in the fall. They will be supporting IDLES and Pillow Queens on select dates. Gustaf released two singles in 2020. Check out the video and tour dates below.

Audio Drag For Ego Slobs Tracklist

1. Mine

2. Book

3. Best Behavior

4. Dream

5. Liquid Frown

6. The Motions

7. Cruel

8. Dog

9. Package

10. Happy

DateVenueCity
Oct 01Snug HarborCharlotte, NC
Oct 02Mill and MineKnoxville, TN
Oct 03Motr PubCincinatti, OH
Oct 04Beachland TavernCleveland, OH
Oct 06Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI
Oct 07Palace TheatreSaint Paul, MN (supporting IDLES)
Oct 08Riviera TheatreChicago, IL (supporting IDLES)
Oct 09Saint Andrew's HallDetroit, MI (supporting IDLES)
Oct 10Newport Music HallColumbus, OH (supporting IDLES)
Oct 12House of BluesBoston, MA (supporting IDLES)
Oct 13The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA (supporting IDLES)
Oct 15Terminal 5New York, NY (supporting IDLES)
Oct 16Terminal 5New York, NY (supporting IDLES)
Oct 179:30 ClubWashington, DC (supporting IDLES)
Oct 189:30 ClubWashington, DC (supporting IDLES)
Oct 20The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Oct 21Cannery BallroomNashville, TN
Oct 25Sutbb'sAustin, TX (supporting IDLES)
Oct 26Granada TheaterDallas, TX (supporting IDLES)
Oct 27Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX (supporting IDLES)
Nov 02Sunflower LoungeBirmingham, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
Nov 03Rough TradeBristol, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
Nov 04The DomeLondon, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
Nov 08Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
Nov 09YES (Pink Room)Manchester, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
Nov 10Arts Club LoftLiverpool, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
Nov 11The Windmill, BrixtonLondon, UK
Nov 13Le Guess Who FestivalUtrecht, NL
Nov 14Sonic City FestivalKortrijk, BE
Nov 14Witloof BarBrussels, BE
Nov 16CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
Nov 17Haldern Pop BarHaldern, DE
Nov 18Les Femmes S'en Melent at Petit BainParis, FR
Nov 19The Black LabLille, FR
Nov 20Rotondes KlubLuxembourg, LU
Dec 08BarbozaSeattle, WA
Dec 09Bunk BarPortland, OR