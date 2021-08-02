Gustaf have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Audio Drags For Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. They have also released a music video for their new song "Book". The video was directed by Andrew & Matt Joffe. Gustaf will be touring the US and Europe in the fall. They will be supporting IDLES and Pillow Queens on select dates. Gustaf released two singles in 2020. Check out the video and tour dates below.