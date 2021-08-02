Gustaf have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Audio Drags For Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. They have also released a music video for their new song "Book". The video was directed by Andrew & Matt Joffe. Gustaf will be touring the US and Europe in the fall. They will be supporting IDLES and Pillow Queens on select dates. Gustaf released two singles in 2020. Check out the video and tour dates below.
Audio Drag For Ego Slobs Tracklist
1. Mine
2. Book
3. Best Behavior
4. Dream
5. Liquid Frown
6. The Motions
7. Cruel
8. Dog
9. Package
10. Happy
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 01
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|Oct 02
|Mill and Mine
|Knoxville, TN
|Oct 03
|Motr Pub
|Cincinatti, OH
|Oct 04
|Beachland Tavern
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 06
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Oct 07
|Palace Theatre
|Saint Paul, MN (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 08
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, IL (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 09
|Saint Andrew's Hall
|Detroit, MI (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 10
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 12
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 13
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 15
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 16
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 17
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 18
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 20
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Oct 21
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 25
|Sutbb's
|Austin, TX (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 26
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX (supporting IDLES)
|Oct 27
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX (supporting IDLES)
|Nov 02
|Sunflower Lounge
|Birmingham, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
|Nov 03
|Rough Trade
|Bristol, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
|Nov 04
|The Dome
|London, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
|Nov 08
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
|Nov 09
|YES (Pink Room)
|Manchester, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
|Nov 10
|Arts Club Loft
|Liverpool, UK (w/ Pillow Queens)
|Nov 11
|The Windmill, Brixton
|London, UK
|Nov 13
|Le Guess Who Festival
|Utrecht, NL
|Nov 14
|Sonic City Festival
|Kortrijk, BE
|Nov 14
|Witloof Bar
|Brussels, BE
|Nov 16
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|Nov 17
|Haldern Pop Bar
|Haldern, DE
|Nov 18
|Les Femmes S'en Melent at Petit Bain
|Paris, FR
|Nov 19
|The Black Lab
|Lille, FR
|Nov 20
|Rotondes Klub
|Luxembourg, LU
|Dec 08
|Barboza
|Seattle, WA
|Dec 09
|Bunk Bar
|Portland, OR