16 hours ago by Em Moore

Norwegian stoner-punks Bokassa have released a video for their song "Burn it All (P.T.S.D.E.A.D)". The video was directed, shot and edited by Troll Toftenes. The song is off their upcoming album Molotov Rocktail out September 3 via Napalm Records. Bokassa last released Crimson Riders in 2019. Check out the video below.