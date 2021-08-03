The World is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die announce album, release video

The World is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Illusory Walls and will be out digitally October 8 via Epitaph Records with physical copies being available December 3. The band have released a video for the first single from the album, "Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance". The video was directed by Adam Peditto. The band will be touring this fall . The World is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die released Always Foreign in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Illusory Walls Tracklist

1. Afraid to Die

2. Queen Sophie for President

3. Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance

4. Blank // Drone

5. We Saw Birds through the Hole in the Ceiling

6. Died in the Prison of the Holy Office

7. Your Brain is a Rubbermaid

8. Blank // Worker

9. Trouble

10. Infinite Josh

11. Fewer Afraid