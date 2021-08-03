Weezer release Metallica cover

Weezer have released a video for their cover of "Enter Sandman" by Metallica. The video was created by Aaron Hymes. he song is off the 53-song Metallica covers compilation album that will be out September 10. Proceeds from the song will go towards All Within My Hands Foundation and California Vipassana Center. Weezer are currently on the US leg of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy and the tour will be in Europe in 2022. Weezer released OK Human and Van Weezer earlier this year. Check out the video below.