9 hours ago by Em Moore

Dream Nails have released a video for their new song "Take Up Space". The video was shot by Jasmine Doyle-Pitt, Marieke Macklon and Amin Musa. This is their first song with their new vocalist Leah Kirby and is available digitally via Dine Alone Records and Alcopop! Records. The band will be touring the UK in the fall. Dream Nails released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video below.