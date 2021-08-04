Full of Hell announce album, release video

Full of Hell have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Garden of Burning Apparitions and will be out October 1 via Relapse Records. They have also released a music video for "Industrial Messiah Complex". The video was created by Richard Rankin with Aimee Fiest and Alex Wynne. Full of Hell released Weeping Choir in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.