Full of Hell announce album, release video
Full of Hell have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Garden of Burning Apparitions and will be out October 1 via Relapse Records. They have also released a music video for "Industrial Messiah Complex". The video was created by Richard Rankin with Aimee Fiest and Alex Wynne. Full of Hell released Weeping Choir in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Garden of Burning Apparitions Tracklist

1. Guided Blight

2. Asphyxiant Blessing

3. Murmuring Foul Spring

4. Derelict Satelliet

5. Burning Apparition

6. Eroding Shell

7. All Bells Ringing

8. Urchin Thrones

9. Insustrial Messiah Complex

10. Reeking Tunnels

11. Non-Atomism

12. Celestial Heirarch