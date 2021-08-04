Full of Hell announce album, release video

by Em Moore
Full of Hell have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Garden of Burning Apparitions and will be out October 1 via Relapse Records. They have also released a music video for "Industrial Messiah Complex". The video was created by Richard Rankin with Aimee Fiest and Alex Wynne. Full of Hell released Weeping Choir in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Garden of Burning Apparitions Tracklist
1. Guided Blight
2. Asphyxiant Blessing
3. Murmuring Foul Spring
4. Derelict Satelliet
5. Burning Apparition
6. Eroding Shell
7. All Bells Ringing
8. Urchin Thrones
9. Insustrial Messiah Complex
10. Reeking Tunnels
11. Non-Atomism
12. Celestial Heirarch