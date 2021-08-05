Foxx Bodies announce album, release video

by Em Moore
Foxx Bodies have announced that they are releasing a new album. The album is called Vixen and will be out November 5 via Kill Rock Stars. The band have also released a video for their first single "Bad Kid". The video was directed by G Leonardo. Foxx Bodies released their self-titled album in 2016. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Vixen Tracklist
1. Bad Kid
2. Victim One
3. Wind
4. BPD
5. Car Talk
6. Room
7. Runaway
8.Breakfast
9. Monsoon Surf Club
10. Anamia
11. Hospital
12. Vixen
13. Anthem