Franz Nicolay to release novel

Franz Nicolay of The Hold Steady and World/Inferno Friendship Society will release a new novel on August 24. It's called Someone Should Pay for Your Pain and is out via Gibson House Press. The publisher describes the book: "In the doldrums of a career as a cult figure, Rudy has been overshadowed by Ryan Orland, to the point where Rudy is now identified as an imitator of the younger man. Ryan is generous and supportive, but Rudy finds it hard to be grateful, especially as a sordid confrontation results in their estrangement. When his sister's daughter, a teenage runaway, turns up asking to join him on the road, Rudy has to come to terms with the limits of his ambition and the nature of his obligation to family."