Sealed Records has re-released the mysterious 1980 single by "Dorothy." The record is actually by Max of rema Rema, with support by Genesis P-Orridge of Throbbing Gristle / Psychic TV and Alex Ferguson from Alternative TV. Sort of a prank record, the 7-inch was a satire (or genuine attmept?) of late 1970s AM pop. You can hear the record below.