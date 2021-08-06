C.H.E.W. release live record, disband

C.H.E.W. have released a live album. The album was recorded at WHPK Chicago on December 3, 2019. The band stated that this will be their last release as they've also announced they are disbanding. A statement on their social media platforms reads in part,



"Hey y’all,

We’ll be putting out our final release tomorrow 8/5. It’s a live recording from WHPK back in 2019.It’s been a wild ride & an enormous amount of fun. We can’t say thank you enough to everyone whose shared their time with us, come to our shows, housed us, fed us, bought records.

Most of Chew has morphed into Stress Positions, which will be putting new music out later this year. Catch us in Iowa city later this month and around Chicago this fall.

Drink water, tell your friends you love them & take care of yourselves.

Much love,

Ceasing Hegemonic Ethnocentric Whiteness