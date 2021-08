, Posted by 1 hour ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Raging Nathans have released their new 7-inch Bring Me The Head of Betsy Devos. The single features two songs, "No Goodbye" and "Psychophant" and is available digtially on Bandcamp. The Raging Nathans released Waste My Heart earlier this year. Check it out below.