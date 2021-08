15 hours ago by Em Moore

Italian rock band Maneskin have released a new version of their song "I Wanna Be Your Slave" that features Iggy Pop on vocals. The original version of the song is off Maneskin's album Teatro d'Ira Vol. 1. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019 and will narrate the documentary Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition in 2022. Check out the song below.