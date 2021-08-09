Watch the new video from Rundown Kreeps!

by Exclusive Videos

Today we are excited to premiere the new video from Los Angeles' Rundown Kreeps! The video is for their song "Spring Forward". The band said about the song,

""Spring Forward" speaks on the duality of managing romance & self conflict as a struggling musician. Through the exciting highs of touring unknown countrysides, to the unforgiving lows of living in a vehicle & dealing with drug dependence. Pursuing your passion through difficult situations is easier with someone in your corner."

The single will be available digitally August 10 and you can save it here. Rundown Kreeps released Illside Village in 2017. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 12The MixxPasadena, CA
Aug 13The AtticPrescott, AZ
Aug 14Unity Through CommunityMesa, AZ
Aug 15Tower BarSan Diego, CA
Aug 21TBALas Vegas, NV
Sep 25Catch OneLos Angeles, CA