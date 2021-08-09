Listen to Punknews Podcast #553!

by Podcast

Episode #553 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! On this episode Hallie, John, and Em talk about The Offspring parting with drummer Pete Parada, the new Chubby and The Gang song, the new Dream Nails video, Rebellion Fest's 2022 line-up, Charlie Watts sitting out the Rolling Stones tour, and the new single from Sarah and The Safe Word. There is also an in depth discussion of Boglins. Songs by Sprints, Vicious Dreams, and Slaughterhouse are played. Listen to the episode below.