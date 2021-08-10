Punk Rock Bowling 2021 updates COVID-19 guidelines

Punk Rock Bowling will take place September 24-26 in Las Vegas. Read the full statement below.

Punk Rock Bowling has announced updates to their COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021 version of the festival. A statement released on their website reads in part,

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 COVID-19 Update

PRB is continuing and committed to following the safest guidelines and procedures for the event as this pandemic’s status is still ever changing.

All attendees will be required to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and for patrons who are not fully vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours prior to entering the festival or any PRB event.

If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

IF YOU DECIDE YOU DO NOT WANT TO COMPLY WITH OUR COVID-19 SAFETY POLICY, YOU HAVE THE OPTION TO SELL YOUR TICKETS VIA OUR SAFE FAN-TO-FAN EXCHANGE PROGRAM – https://punkrockbowling.lyte.com/

More details and protocols will be released in the coming weeks as we get closer to the festival.

To help keep our community safe, we request that you follow these guidelines- DO NOT ATTEND if any of the following is true for you or anyone in your party:

Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19.

Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/aches, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Within 14 days prior to attending the festival, you have travelled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.