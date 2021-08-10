Jail Socks have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Coming Down and will be out September 3 via Counter Intuitive Records. They have released their first single "Peace of Mind". The band will also be touring the US this November with Homesafe and Arm's Length. Jail Socks released their EP It's Not Forever in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.
Coming Down Tracklist
Caving In
Losing Everything
Spinning
Point Pleasant
Sick Weather
Pale Blue Light
No Ground
On the Run
More Than This
Peace of Mind
Coming Down
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 11
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC (Jail Socks only)
|Nov 12
|Radio Room
|Greenville, SC
|Nov 13
|Riff House Pub
|Chesapeake, VA
|Nov 14
|Gold Sounds
|Brooklyn, NY
|Nov 15
|Mr Smalls Funhouse
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 17
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Nov 18
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|Nov 19
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Nov 20
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 21
|The Rino
|Kansas City, MO
|Nov 23
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Nov 24
|Andys
|Denton, TX
|Nov 26
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA