Jail Socks announce new album, tour dates
by Tours

Jail Socks have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Coming Down and will be out September 3 via Counter Intuitive Records. They have released their first single "Peace of Mind". The band will also be touring the US this November with Homesafe and Arm's Length. Jail Socks released their EP It's Not Forever in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.

Coming Down Tracklist

Caving In

Losing Everything

Spinning

Point Pleasant

Sick Weather

Pale Blue Light

No Ground

On the Run

More Than This

Peace of Mind

Coming Down

DateVenueCity
Nov 11New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC (Jail Socks only)
Nov 12Radio RoomGreenville, SC
Nov 13Riff House PubChesapeake, VA
Nov 14Gold SoundsBrooklyn, NY
Nov 15Mr Smalls FunhousePittsburgh, PA
Nov 17Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Nov 18Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN
Nov 19X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Nov 20SubterraneanChicago, IL
Nov 21The RinoKansas City, MO
Nov 23Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Nov 24AndysDenton, TX
Nov 26PurgatoryAtlanta, GA