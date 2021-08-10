Belvedere announce tour dates

Belvedere
Belvedere have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. Blacked Out, Debt Cemetery, and Walt Hamburger will be joining them on select dates. Belvedere released Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 23Dominion TavernOttawa, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
Sep 24Pouzza FestMontreal, QC (w/Debt Commentary)
Sep 25TBATBA, QC
Sep 26Imperial BellQuebec City, QC (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
Sep 28La MaisonCornwall, ON (w/Walt Hamburger)
Sep 29Queens Hometown PubBarrie, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
Sep 30Club AbsintheHamilton, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
Oct 01Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
Oct 02Cabaret De La DerniereRouyn-Noranda, QC (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
Oct 03Rum RunnersLondon, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
Oct 06The VatRed Deer, AB (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 07The BuckinghamEdmonton, AB (w/Blacked Out, Downway and The Corps)
Oct 08DickensCalgary, AB (w/Blacked Out, Downway and the Corps)
Oct 09High River Brewing CompanyHigh River, AB (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 11The Rose and CrownBanff, BC (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 12Rockwater Grill and BarGolden, BC (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 13TBARevelstroke, BC (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 14The Blue GrottoKamloops, BC (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 15Victoria Event CentreVictoria, BC (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 16The Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BC (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 17Doc'sKelowna, BC (w/Blacked Out)
Oct 22TBATBA, AB (no Blacked Out)
Oct 23The Owl Acoustic LoungeLethbridge, AB (no Blacked Out)