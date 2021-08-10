Belvedere have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. Blacked Out, Debt Cemetery, and Walt Hamburger will be joining them on select dates. Belvedere released Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 23
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
|Sep 24
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC (w/Debt Commentary)
|Sep 25
|TBA
|TBA, QC
|Sep 26
|Imperial Bell
|Quebec City, QC (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
|Sep 28
|La Maison
|Cornwall, ON (w/Walt Hamburger)
|Sep 29
|Queens Hometown Pub
|Barrie, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
|Sep 30
|Club Absinthe
|Hamilton, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
|Oct 01
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
|Oct 02
|Cabaret De La Derniere
|Rouyn-Noranda, QC (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
|Oct 03
|Rum Runners
|London, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger)
|Oct 06
|The Vat
|Red Deer, AB (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 07
|The Buckingham
|Edmonton, AB (w/Blacked Out, Downway and The Corps)
|Oct 08
|Dickens
|Calgary, AB (w/Blacked Out, Downway and the Corps)
|Oct 09
|High River Brewing Company
|High River, AB (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 11
|The Rose and Crown
|Banff, BC (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 12
|Rockwater Grill and Bar
|Golden, BC (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 13
|TBA
|Revelstroke, BC (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 14
|The Blue Grotto
|Kamloops, BC (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 15
|Victoria Event Centre
|Victoria, BC (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 16
|The Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 17
|Doc's
|Kelowna, BC (w/Blacked Out)
|Oct 22
|TBA
|TBA, AB (no Blacked Out)
|Oct 23
|The Owl Acoustic Lounge
|Lethbridge, AB (no Blacked Out)