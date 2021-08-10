Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack is out TODAY!

Today sees the release of Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack! The book was co-written by Leftover Crack guitarist Brad Logan and Punknews' John Gentile. You can pick it up here!!!.

The book covers the entire history of the band and was built up from hundreds of interviews taken from nearly 100 interview subjects, including every member of LoC. You can read an excerpt of the book here!

Logan and Gentile have also been recording a corresponding, limited run podcast where they talk to people in the book. The latest episode, finds Logan and Gentile looking back on the four year road to book creation. You can hear that below.