Gully Boys and Sonder Bombs have announced an American co-headlining tour for this fall. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 12. Gully Boys will be releasing their Favorite Son EP on September 10 and released Phony in 2019. The Sonder Bombs released Clothbound in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 21
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI (without Gully Boys)
|Oct 22
|Golden Dagger
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 23
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 24
|The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct 25
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC
|Oct 26
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 28
|The Milestone
|Charlotte, NC
|Oct 29
|The Fest
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 30
|The Fest
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 31
|The Fest
|Gainesvile, FL
|Nov 02
|The Masquerade (Purgatory)
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 03
|The East Room
|Nashville, TN
|Nov 04
|TBD
|St. Louis, MO
|Nov 05
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN (without Gully Boys)
|Nov 06
|Mahall's
|Lakewood, OH (without Gully Boys)