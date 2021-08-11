Gully Boys/Sonder Bombs (US)

Gully Boys
by Tours

Gully Boys and Sonder Bombs have announced an American co-headlining tour for this fall. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 12. Gully Boys will be releasing their Favorite Son EP on September 10 and released Phony in 2019. The Sonder Bombs released Clothbound in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 21The SanctuaryDetroit, MI (without Gully Boys)
Oct 22Golden DaggerChicago, IL
Oct 23Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Oct 24The Funhouse at Mr. SmallsPittsburgh, PA
Oct 25SongbyrdWashington, DC
Oct 26PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 28The MilestoneCharlotte, NC
Oct 29The FestGainesville, FL
Oct 30The FestGainesville, FL
Oct 31The FestGainesvile, FL
Nov 02The Masquerade (Purgatory)Atlanta, GA
Nov 03The East RoomNashville, TN
Nov 04TBDSt. Louis, MO
Nov 05Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN (without Gully Boys)
Nov 06Mahall'sLakewood, OH (without Gully Boys)