Listen to Oscar Bait sing about NFL's Blitz 2000

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Oscar Bait! It's a song about that classic video game NFL's Blitz 2000… or is it…

While the song is rooted in bombastic, melodic punk rock that you all love (think a lil' Lawrence arms here, a lil' Hot water Music there) it comes from people of the next generation- the young people that have never not known flashy video games and the existence of the Internet. And to that end, many people of those generations are finding adulthood somewhat disorientating, thanks to the economic and policy choices of those that came before them.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Jim Howes said, "This is a song about growing up and frantically grabbing on to anything you can to remind you of your youth. There were some weird years in my teens and twenties I spent with some people I care a lot about who I don’t get to see very often, and the contents of these years continue to inform the lens I see life through, the values I approach the world with, and the pastimes I take comfort in."

The song is off their upcoming EP, Everything Louder Than Everything Else, due out on Little Elephant Records in September. You can check out the video below, right now.