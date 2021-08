45 minutes ago by Em Moore

Thrice have released a video for their new song "Robot Soft Exorcism". The visuals were created by Jason Link. The song is off their upcoming album Horizons/East out September 17 via Epitaph Records. They will be touring the US this fall with Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family. Thrice released Palms in 2018. Check out the video below.