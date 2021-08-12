Grandmas House announce EP, tour dates

Grandmas House have announced that they will be releasing an EP. The EP is self-titled and will be out October 15 via Brace Yourself Records. They have also released a music video for their new song "Golden". The band will be touring the UK this fall. Grandmas House released their single Always Happy/Small Talk earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.

Grandmas House EP Tracklist

1. Golden

2. Girl

3. Never Out Of Luck

4. Feed Me

5. Pasty

DateVenueCity
Oct 15Yellow ArchSheffield, UK
Oct 16Live at LeedsLeeds, UK
Oct 17Wild Paths FestivalNorwich, UK
Oct 21Little BuildingsNewcastle, UK
Oct 22McChuillsGlasgow, UK
Oct 23AdelphiHull, UK (supporting TV Priest)
Oct 29JacarandaLiverpool, UK
Nov 01Hare & Hounds 2Birmingham, UK
Nov 02Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
Nov 03The Windmill BrixtonLondon, UK
Nov 06Rough TradeBristol, UK