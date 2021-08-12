Grandmas House have announced that they will be releasing an EP. The EP is self-titled and will be out October 15 via Brace Yourself Records. They have also released a music video for their new song "Golden". The band will be touring the UK this fall. Grandmas House released their single Always Happy/Small Talk earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.
Grandmas House EP Tracklist
1. Golden
2. Girl
3. Never Out Of Luck
4. Feed Me
5. Pasty
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 15
|Yellow Arch
|Sheffield, UK
|Oct 16
|Live at Leeds
|Leeds, UK
|Oct 17
|Wild Paths Festival
|Norwich, UK
|Oct 21
|Little Buildings
|Newcastle, UK
|Oct 22
|McChuills
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 23
|Adelphi
|Hull, UK (supporting TV Priest)
|Oct 29
|Jacaranda
|Liverpool, UK
|Nov 01
|Hare & Hounds 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Nov 02
|Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|Nov 03
|The Windmill Brixton
|London, UK
|Nov 06
|Rough Trade
|Bristol, UK