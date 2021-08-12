Ganser announce 2021 tour dates

by Tours

Ganser have announced American tour dates for this fall. Ohmme, Modern English, Bartees Strange, and Algiers will be joining them on select dates. Ganser released Just Look At That Sky in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 26Thalla HallChicago, IL (w/Ohmme)
Aug 31Turf ClubMinneapolis, MN (w/Modern English)
Sep 01SpaceEvanston, IL (w/Modern English)
Sep 04The AcornThree Oaks, MI (w/Modern English)
Sep 05Magic BagDetroit, MI (w/Modern English)
Sep 07Club CafePittsburgh, PA (w/Bartees Strange)
Sep 08Grog ShopCleveland, OH (w/Bartees Strange)
Sep 10Rose Bowl TavernUrbana, IL (w/Bartees Strange)
Sep 12UW-MadisonMadison, WI (w/Bartees Strange)
Sep 15Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI (w/Bartees Strange)
Sep 16The BishopBloomington, IN (w/Bartees Strange)
Sep 18Riot FestChicago, IL
Oct 05The SinkholeSt. Louis, MO
Oct 06White Oak Music HallHouston, TX (w/Algiers)
Oct 07Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA (w/Algiers)
Oct 09The EarlAtlanta, GA (w/Algiers)
Oct 10TBDTBD
Oct 30Levitation FestivalAustin, TX