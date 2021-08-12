Ganser have announced American tour dates for this fall. Ohmme, Modern English, Bartees Strange, and Algiers will be joining them on select dates. Ganser released Just Look At That Sky in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 26
|Thalla Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Ohmme)
|Aug 31
|Turf Club
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Modern English)
|Sep 01
|Space
|Evanston, IL (w/Modern English)
|Sep 04
|The Acorn
|Three Oaks, MI (w/Modern English)
|Sep 05
|Magic Bag
|Detroit, MI (w/Modern English)
|Sep 07
|Club Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Bartees Strange)
|Sep 08
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH (w/Bartees Strange)
|Sep 10
|Rose Bowl Tavern
|Urbana, IL (w/Bartees Strange)
|Sep 12
|UW-Madison
|Madison, WI (w/Bartees Strange)
|Sep 15
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/Bartees Strange)
|Sep 16
|The Bishop
|Bloomington, IN (w/Bartees Strange)
|Sep 18
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 05
|The Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO
|Oct 06
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX (w/Algiers)
|Oct 07
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA (w/Algiers)
|Oct 09
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA (w/Algiers)
|Oct 10
|TBD
|TBD
|Oct 30
|Levitation Festival
|Austin, TX