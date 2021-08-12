Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new single from Toronto hardcore punks The Slime! It is called "Death Champs". Drummer Derek Slime, guitarist Robert (Bobby Bones) Pasiak and bassist CD said of the single,

”Death Champs is our slimiest release to date. Champagne fueled hardcore at its finest.” ”We’re going to blow your f-ing heads off.” ”You’ll nod your head like ‘yeah, this is alright.”

The Death Champs EP will be out digitally Friday, August 13 via Cursed Blessings Records and you can pre-save it here. The Slime features Andy Mc, Robert Pasiak, CD, and Derek Slime. They released Coming Soon to an Alley Near You in 2020. Check out the single below!