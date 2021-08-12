The Replacements to release 'Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash' box set

The Replacements have announced that they will be releasing a box set for the 40th anniversary of their 1981 album Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash . The box set features a remastered version of the album, demo recordings, basement recordings, outtakes, an alternate version of the album called Deliberate Noise, and a live recording of their show on January 23, 1981 at 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis. 67 of the 100 songs are previously unreleased. The box set contains four CDs, one LP, and a book with liner notes from Bob Mehr. The box set will be out October 22 via Rhino. The band have also released a previously unheard studio demo of "I Hate Music". Check out the song and tracklist below.