Hardcore band Game have announced they will be releasing an album. The album is called Legerdemain and will be out this October via Quality Control HQ. They have also released a video for their first single "ATOMOWA REKONSTRUKCJA". The video was created by D4MT Labs Collective. Game is made up of Jonah Falco, Cal Baird, Nicky Rat, and Ola H. They last released No One Wins in 2019. Check out the video below.