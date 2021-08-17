Sister Suzie release EP

Edmonton based glam rockers Sister Suzie have released a new EP. The EP is called Don't Want To and features three songs, "Don't Want To", "Claws", and "Are You Gonna (Give Me A Kiss)". Lead vocalist Andrea Martineau said of the EP,

"Don’t Want To EP is a few tunes we recorded in the winter of 2019/2020 in Edmonton, AB. We’ve got the slow, bovver rock title track "Don’t Want To", backed with the upbeat, short and sweet "Claws", and the groovy "Are You Gonna (Give Me a Kiss)". The more we figure out our sound and write together, the more fluid the songwriting process gets, and that was definitely the case with these three. A fun riff, a good beat, and jamming out the rest! At the beginning of the pandemic we had a lineup change with our original drummer, Alfredo Martinez, moving to BC, and we’re very stoked to have the talented Clint Frazier join us! We already have a few new ones written that are more junkshop glam and pub rock-inspired, mimicking the Stiff Records and Chiswick Records sound we love so much. So now that things are opening back up out here we’ll be back to the studio soon to get them ready to share."

Don't Want To EP is out via Reta Records and Surfin' Ki Records. Check out the EP below.