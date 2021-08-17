Birmingham, AL based Furnace Fest have announced updated COVID-19 health requirements. The festival will be requiring proof of full vaccination status and will be requiring negative COVID-19 tests for everyone who has not been vaccinated. The negative result must be obtained within 72 hours before entering a festival event. Masks will also be required for all indoor events. A statement released on the festival's Instagram page reads in part,

"The two-fold aim of these measures is to keep everyone safe and our friends in business. We have an opportunity to showcase the neighborliness, thoughtfulness, and community for which Birmingham is famous."

Furnace Fest will take place September 24-26 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL. See the full statement below.