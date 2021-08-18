Militarie Gun release “Big Disappointment”

by Em Moore
Militarie Gun have released a new song. The song is called "Big Disappointment" and is off their upcoming EP All Roads Lead To The Gun II due out September 10 via Convulse Records. The band will be touring the US this fall and will also be playing a handful of shows in September with Fiddlehead. Militarie Gun released All Roads Lead To The Gun in June of this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.
All Roads Lead To The Gun II Tracklist
1. Big Disappointment
2. Disposable Plastic Trash
3. Background Kids
4. All Roads Lead To The Gun