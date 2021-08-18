The Muslims announce album, release video

by Em Moore
The Muslims have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Fuck These Fuckin Fascists and will be out September 24 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Unity". The video was directed by QADR and Patrick. The Muslims released Gentrifried Chicken in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Fuck These Fuckin Fascists Tracklist
1. Hands Up, Don’t Shoot
2. Crotch Pop A Cop
3. Unity
4. Illegals
5. Kill Your Masters
6. Fuck These Fuckin Fascists
7. IDGAF
8. Coronavirus
9. GCDC
10. Froot of The Loom
11. Live Laugh Lead
12. John McCain’s Ghost Sneaks Into The White House And Tea Bags The President