Rolling Stones to reissue 'Tattoo You'

Today, The Rolling Stones announced that they are re-releasing 1981's Tattoo You . The new version is remastered by Stephen Marcussen and is available in three versions- a standard reissue; a deluxe reissue with nine bonus tracks; and a mega deluxe edition that also includes an expanded version of the Still Life album. Some of the studio bonus tracks were not fully finished, so the band recently added new vocal and guitar tracks to some of the unreleased material. That's out in October. You can see the track list below.

CD 1 - Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

1. Start Me Up – 2021 Remaster

2. Hang Fire – 2021 Remaster

3. Slave – 2021 Remaster

4. Little T&A – 2021 Remaster

5. Black Limousine – 2021 Remaster

6. Neighbours – 2021 Remaster

7. Worried About You – 2021 Remaster

8. Tops – 2021 Remaster

9. Heaven – 2021 Remaster

10. No Use In Crying – 2021 Remaster

11. Waiting On A Friend – 2021 Remaster

CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

1. Living In The Heart Of Love

2. Fiji Jim

3. Trouble’s A Coming

4. Shame Shame Shame

5. Drift Away

6. It’s A Lie

7. Come To The Ball

8. Fast Talking Slow Walking

9. Start Me Up (Early Version)

CD 3 & CD 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

CD3

1. Under My Thumb

2. When The Whip Comes Down

3. Let’s Spend The Night Together

4. Shattered

5. Neighbours

6. Black Limousine

7. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

8. Twenty Flight Rock

9. Going To A Go Go

10. Chantilly Lace

11. Let Me Go

12. Time Is On My Side

13. Beast Of Burden

14. Let It Bleed

CD4

1. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

2. Band Introductions

3. Little T&A

4. Tumbling Dice

5. She’s So Cold

6. Hang Fire

7. Miss You

8. Honky Tonk Women

9. Brown Sugar

10. Start Me Up

11. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

12. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction