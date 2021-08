, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Pulley is going to release a double LP compilation. It's called Encore and it includes the Time Insensitive Material EP, The Long and Short of It EP, and seven live tracks. The entire collection was remixed and remastered by Bill Stevenson at The Blasting Room. That's out this Fall via SBAM/Say-10.