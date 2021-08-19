Anti-Flag to re-release 1992 demo

Anti-Flag will release a reissue of their 1992 demo. It's called 17 Song Demo (but it includes an 18th bonus track, which is a Mission of Burma cover). The original version was a self-dubbed cassette tape. That's out tomorrow via Cleopatra. You can see the track list below.

1. They Don’t Protect You

2. Red, White and Brainwashed

3. All Alone

4. Your Daddy Was A Rich Man (Your Daddy’s Fucking Dead)

5. Davey Destroyed The Punk Scene

6. I Hate People Like You

7. She’s My Little Go-Go Dancer

8. Drink Drank Punk

9. Kill The Rich

10. Betty Sue Is Dead

11. Daddy’s Wearing Mommies Clothing

12. I Fall Apart

13. Class Plague

14. You’d Do The Same

15. Song For Jesus Christ

16. 10 Seconds

17. 5 Minutes

18. That’s When I Reach For My Revolver