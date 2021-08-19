Check out two new tracks by Enact!

We’re psyched to bring you a stream of Enact’s new release for WAR Records. The cassette promo is Enact’s debut for the label, and precedes the band’s full-length for WAR that is expected early in 2022. The straight-edge band comes from Portland, Oregon and focuses much of their aesthetic and lyrical content on promoting inclusivity and BIPOC awareness. Vocalist Rikki’s lyrics are at once deeply personal and culturally responsive to her experiences in the world. Their musical style stirs up the influence of some of their area’s best bands like Trial and Go It Alone while also drawing on the foundations set by Youth of Today and Turning Point.

Today’s stream includes both songs from the Promo 2021 cassette release on WAR Records. “Hear My Voice” and “Rose” are a wonderful introduction to one of hardcore’s most promising new bands, and set great anticipation for the band’s forthcoming LP. Check out the stream below, and preorder the cassette from WAR right here. you can hear it below, right now.